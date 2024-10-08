Guelph Police seek public’s assistance in fraud investigation

Guelph Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman as part of a fraud investigation.

On Sept. 18, a customer had returned an item and received a refund of $130 at a business near Victoria Road North and Grange Road, according to police. Police said staff later discovered the package was resealed and did not actually contain the item supposedly being returned.

Police included a photo of the woman they are hoping to identify and described her as an Asian female with black hair and wearing a grey t-shirt and baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the female is asked to contact police.