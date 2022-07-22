Uptown Waterloo Jazz Fest returns this weekend

The smooth sounds of jazz are filling Uptown Waterloo this weekend as the Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after a two-year break.

The free festival runs Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24 at Waterloo City Centre, 100 Regina Street.

“We’re thrilled to be back, I can’t put it into words, it’s just so exciting to have live music back in Uptown Waterloo,” said Steve Joyce, festival president and media director.

Joyce said for the last two years, the festival continued to plan for the event in case it was allowed to go ahead, but COVID-19 made it impossible.

He said this year organizers are “over the moon.”

“We’ve got a great line-up, fantastic artists this year,” Joyce said.

This year’s headliners include Matt Dusk, Monkey House and Steven Taetz.

Check out the full line-up here.