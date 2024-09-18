Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Everything you need to know about this year’s festival
Oktoberfest is right around the corner and the gemütlichkeit is already building in the Region of Waterloo.
So get your “Tracht” on! Traditional costumes, like the dirndl and the lederhosen, are encouraged. And don’t forget those feathered hats!
There are lots of events happening throughout the festival, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 at various locations across the region.
Below are some of things you won’t want to miss at Canada’s biggest Bavarian party!
Willkommen Platz and King Street Bavarian Vendor Market
Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13 - Free
Downtown Kitchener transforms into a Bavarian village with a biergarten, German food vendors, market, a Hans Haus pop-up shop with Oktoberfest swag, and live performances.
Keg Tapping – Official Oktoberfest Kick-off
Friday Oct. 11 at noon at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall - Free
Hundreds of people attended the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest opening ceremony on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
Biergarten
Oct. 11 - Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Willkommen Platz Vendor Market
Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall
Performances
Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall - Free
Danny Michel, Walter Ostanek, My Son the Hurricane and Waterloo’s own Nate Haller will be taking the stage. A full list of the Willkommen Platz lineup can be found here.
Polka musician Walter Ostanek plays the accordion at The Crazy Canuck along with keyboard player Wayne. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)
KIDtoberfest
Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Kitchener City Hall rotunda – Free
Music, dancing, Bavarian activities, family-friendly activities and performances.
DOGtoberfest
Oct. 12 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gaukel Block – Free
Dogs and their owners are invited to take part in trick training, pack walks, Mr. & Mrs. DOGtoberfest, contests and other events.
Dogs enjoying Dogtoberfest in Downtown Kitchener (CTV Kitchener)
Thanksgiving Day Parade
Monday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. - Free
The yearly tradition continues with Oktoberfest and Thanksgiving Day-themed floats, as well as bands and other entertainment. The parade will start at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street, then up Weber Street, and finishing at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo around 11:30 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshal is Jack Armstrong, best known as the voice of the Toronto Raptors.
Bleacher seats will be set up at Weber Street West and Queen Street North (cost $10+ HST).
Volunteers will be collecting donations and non-perishable food items for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.
You can also watch the livestream on CTV News Kitchener’s website!
An Onkel Hans float greets parade watchers during the 2022 Oktoberfest Fest Parade. (CTV Kitchener)
Wunderwagen
Sept. 27 – Oct. 19 (all day) – Free
The Wunderwagen will be traveling around Waterloo Region with a 14-foot stage showcasing local bands and entertainers. Click here for more details.
The Oktoberfest WunderWagen makes its debut in Waterloo Region. (Sept. 11, 2021)
Oktoberfest Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bingemans – Free
Onkel Hans Food Drive – Stuff-a-Bus
Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Help fill a bus with non-perishable food items for the needy. Two locations: Zehrs at Laurentian Plaza from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Zehrs at Conestoga Mall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Damenfest Breakfast
Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Walper Hotel
Women from around Waterloo Region gather to hear from speakers and network with the local business and arts community. Tickets - $50
Buying Tickets
You can buy tickets to local festhallen directly from Oktoberfest’s website: Alpine Club, KoolHaus Bingemans, Concordia Club, Hubertushaus, Schwaben Club, Transylvania Club, Damenfest and bleacher seats for the Thanksgiving Day Parade. *Note: Tickets sell out fast, so get yours early!
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
First-of-its-kind facility hopes to launch Canada into rare earths market
A Saskatchewan organization is breaking ground as the first to commercially produce rare earth metals in North America.
Jeremy Dutcher makes Canadian music history
Jeremy Dutcher made Canadian music history Tuesday night by winning a second Polaris Music Prize for his second album, Motewolonuwok.
Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.
RCMP feared they didn't have enough evidence to hold terror suspect sought by U.S.
Court documents filed in the case of a Pakistani man arrested in Quebec for an alleged plot to kill Jews in New York City reveal the RCMP didn't have enough evidence to hold him in Canada.
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It’s the government’s latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.