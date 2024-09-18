Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest: Everything you need to know about this year’s festival

Oktoberfest is right around the corner and the gemütlichkeit is already building in the Region of Waterloo.

So get your “Tracht” on! Traditional costumes, like the dirndl and the lederhosen, are encouraged. And don’t forget those feathered hats!

There are lots of events happening throughout the festival, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19 at various locations across the region.

Below are some of things you won’t want to miss at Canada’s biggest Bavarian party!

Willkommen Platz and King Street Bavarian Vendor Market

Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13 - Free

Downtown Kitchener transforms into a Bavarian village with a biergarten, German food vendors, market, a Hans Haus pop-up shop with Oktoberfest swag, and live performances.

Keg Tapping – Official Oktoberfest Kick-off

Friday Oct. 11 at noon at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall - Free

Hundreds of people attended the Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest opening ceremony on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)

Biergarten

Oct. 11 - Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Willkommen Platz Vendor Market

Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall

Performances

Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Carl Zehr Square/Kitchener City Hall - Free

Danny Michel, Walter Ostanek, My Son the Hurricane and Waterloo’s own Nate Haller will be taking the stage. A full list of the Willkommen Platz lineup can be found here.

Polka musician Walter Ostanek plays the accordion at The Crazy Canuck along with keyboard player Wayne. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

KIDtoberfest

Oct. 11 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Kitchener City Hall rotunda – Free

Music, dancing, Bavarian activities, family-friendly activities and performances.

DOGtoberfest

Oct. 12 – Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gaukel Block – Free

Dogs and their owners are invited to take part in trick training, pack walks, Mr. & Mrs. DOGtoberfest, contests and other events.

Dogs enjoying Dogtoberfest in Downtown Kitchener (CTV Kitchener)

Thanksgiving Day Parade

Monday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 a.m. - Free

The yearly tradition continues with Oktoberfest and Thanksgiving Day-themed floats, as well as bands and other entertainment. The parade will start at the corner of Weber Street East and Frederick Street, then up Weber Street, and finishing at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo around 11:30 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshal is Jack Armstrong, best known as the voice of the Toronto Raptors.

Bleacher seats will be set up at Weber Street West and Queen Street North (cost $10+ HST).

Volunteers will be collecting donations and non-perishable food items for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

You can also watch the livestream on CTV News Kitchener’s website!

An Onkel Hans float greets parade watchers during the 2022 Oktoberfest Fest Parade. (CTV Kitchener)

Wunderwagen

Sept. 27 – Oct. 19 (all day) – Free

The Wunderwagen will be traveling around Waterloo Region with a 14-foot stage showcasing local bands and entertainers. Click here for more details.

The Oktoberfest WunderWagen makes its debut in Waterloo Region. (Sept. 11, 2021)

Oktoberfest Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Bingemans – Free

Onkel Hans Food Drive – Stuff-a-Bus

Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Help fill a bus with non-perishable food items for the needy. Two locations: Zehrs at Laurentian Plaza from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Zehrs at Conestoga Mall from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Damenfest Breakfast

Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at The Walper Hotel

Women from around Waterloo Region gather to hear from speakers and network with the local business and arts community. Tickets - $50

Buying Tickets

You can buy tickets to local festhallen directly from Oktoberfest’s website: Alpine Club, KoolHaus Bingemans, Concordia Club, Hubertushaus, Schwaben Club, Transylvania Club, Damenfest and bleacher seats for the Thanksgiving Day Parade. *Note: Tickets sell out fast, so get yours early!