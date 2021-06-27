In addition to dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a number of cities are opening pop-up locations over the next two weeks.

Here are a few that have already been announced.

WATERLOO REGION

Appointments must be made in advance, no walk-ins will be accepted. They can be scheduled on the Region of Waterloo’s website.

Public Health say these clinics are not intended for anyone between the ages of 12 and 17.

Ryerson Public School

749 Grand Valley Drive, Cambridge

June 29 – July 3

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Heights Collegiate Institute

255 Fischer-Hallman Road, Kitchener

June 29 – July 3

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School

1500 Block Line Road, Kitchener

July 6 – July 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Resurrection Catholic Secondary School

455 University Avenue West, Kitchener

July 6 – July 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you are 12-17 and booked an appointment at one of the mobile vaccination clinics, please reschedule your appointment at a clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine.



You will be turned away if you go to the clinics listed below, even if you were able to book an appointment⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jDcw0DpkA9 — Region of Waterloo (@RegionWaterloo) June 27, 2021

BRANT COUNTY

Walk-in clinics will be held at two locations and no appointment is necessary.

Both are for those aged 12 or older who have not received their first shot. No second doses will be administered.

Visitors are asked to bring their OHIP health card or any other government-issued photo ID.

Laurier University

1 Market Street, Brantford

June 28 – 30, July 2

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paris Fairgrounds

139 Silver Street, Paris

June 29, July 2-3

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.