KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating after a man in Kitchener allegedly followed a girl.

The incident unfolded over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials say the unknown man approached the girl in the area of Weber Street East and Ottawa Street and began speaking to her. The conversation was brief before the girl walked away.

The next day, though, the man was seen watching the girl and reportedly began following her.

The man reportedly stopped when the girl met up with an adult.

The person in question is described as being in his 50s or 60s, about five feet eight inches tall with a slim build.

He was seen wearing a black jacket with a grey stripe on the chest and a scarf covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.