KITCHENER -- A pair of students at the University of Guelph have created a virtual camp to support children during the pandemic.

Virtually Together Camp offers a number of activities for kids, from hockey skills to magic tricks and science experiments to singing, dancing, arts and crafts.

"We started talking about virtual platforms and now the new normal, as it's known now, and how people are doing this," remembers Aden Morton-Ferguson, one of the co-founders of Virtually Together Camp.

It's not only helping young folks stay physically and mentally active, but it's also created jobs for other university students like Genevieve Sutherns.

She's pursuing a degree in science, and is teaching with the camp as a science instructor.

"My typical session, I try to do about three experiments in a 45-minute sessions," she says.

"I also just adore kids in general and I'm happy to get experience working with them."

Morton-Ferguson says that all the people involved in their team are under the age of 25. He says he liked that their team is younger and involves people who are passionate about learning.

They're giving young adults and kids alike a safe and fun learning experience this summer.