University of Waterloo researchers develop one-dose antibiotic technology

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have unveiled a breakthrough in targeted medicine, introducing a technology capable of delivering an entire course of antibiotics in one tiny dose.

Researchers say this innovative system releases the precise amount of medication needed to fight infections, minimizing the risk of antibiotic resistance. The technology has been tested on two bacterial strains: Streptococcus pneumoniae, which causes serious conditions like meningitis and sepsis, and Gardnerella vaginalis, linked to bacterial vaginosis.

Developed by the School of Pharmacy team, the nanomedicine works by targeting bacteria at the molecular level. Unlike traditional therapies, which release drugs continuously, researchers say this technology releases antibiotics only when specific bacterial toxins are present.

This ensures patients receive just the right amount of medication, reducing the risk of side effects and combatting the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to the team of researchers.

“Ideally, the patient takes the full course of antibiotics at once, and so patients don’t need to worry about forgetting to take a pill or only taking it with food,” said Dr. Emmanuel Ho, lead researcher and a professor at the School of Pharmacy. “You know the nanomedicine is working is working when disease symptoms improve.”

Ho’s goal is to use the technology in the prevention and treatment of other diseases.

In addition to its medical applications, the team is exploring the technology’s use in food packaging to extend shelf life, with potential implications for reducing global food waste. The researchers aim to commercialize the technology for both healthcare and industrial applications.