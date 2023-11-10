University of Waterloo opens new metal manufacturing research lab

The University of Waterloo is taking a big step forward when it comes to the future of metal manufacturing.

The school opened a new multi-scale additive manufacturing lab Friday morning at Catalyst 137 in Kitchener.

The 15,000-square-foot space features $25 million worth of equipment, like a quad-laser powder bed fusion machine to explore new methods of metal 3D printing.

“Well some manufacturing processes are subtractive, they build things by cutting things away from them, but the additive part means we’re not doing that anymore,” said Dr. David Clausi, the associate dean of research for UW Engineering. "We build on top of what’s there to create a new material, the waste is reduced in that manner."

"When we advanced these technologies we advance better ways of making these products, and at the same time we’re being more environmentally conscious,” he added.

The university plans to partner with businesses to help them grow and test their products, and says it’s partnered with 119 companies since 2020.