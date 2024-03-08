University of Waterloo hosts 2024 CFL Invitational Combine
More than 140 of the top football prospects in the country were at the University of Waterloo for the CFL Invitational Combine on Friday.
It’s the last chance for many to punch their ticket to the CFL Combine in Winnipeg later this month. The day included several drills including: bench press, broad jump and a 40-yard dash.
“They’re trying to be pro football players so this is an opportunity for them to come out and show what they got,” Chris Jones, the Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager, told CTV News.
The Elks get the first pick in this year’s CFL Draft.
Jones said players are evaluated for more than just what they can do on the football field.
“We talk to their coaches and see what type of people they are, what their work habits are, what their character is like,” Jones explained. “A lot of those factors go into our decisions.”
The combine included eight players from the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and University of Guelph.
Justin Succar played for five seasons with the University of Waterloo.
“Just trying to enjoy the moment,” Succar said Friday. “There’s a bunch of guys that I’m familiar with, that I know.”
Succar has gotten very familiar with former Waterloo Warriors Tre and Tyrell Ford.
The brothers were standouts for the University of Waterloo from 2017 to 2022 before declaring for the CFL Draft. Tre was selected eighth overall by the Edmonton Elks, while Tyrell was taken five picks later by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
“I’m actually lucky enough that I’m living with them right now in Waterloo,” Succar said. “They will hold me accountable for anything. Whether it’s on the field stuff [or] at home. They will make sure that you’re doing everything right.”
Tre and Tyrell said the best piece of advice they’ve given each player is to keep their composure, especially when it’s time to perform.
“You got to be able to control that adrenaline because you don’t want to get out there and try too hard, because when you try too hard, you’re running slow,” Tre told CTV News.
Following Friday’s evaluations the league announced the eight players who advanced to the CFL Combine, presented by New Era, from March 19 to 24:
- Nicholas Gendron - WR / Ottawa / Gatineau, Que.
- Kaine Stevenson - WR / Guelph / Windsor, Ont.
- Ethan Kalra - OL / Waterloo / Acton, Ont.
- Owen Mueller - Windsor / London, Ont.
- Yani Gouadfel - DB / Bishop’s / Mitry-Mory, France
- Dawson Marchant - DB / Northwestern Oklahoma State / Surrey B.C.
- Jackson Sombach - DB / Regina / Regina
- Jason Janvier-Messier - DL / York / Beloeio, Que.
The complete results of the CFL Invitational Combine are available here.
