KITCHENER -- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is getting a big boost in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to a local institution.

The University of Guelph has shipped 10,000 N95 masks to health authorities across the area.

According to the school, the delivery is the first of many.

“This is a time when we need to step up and do what we can to help,” said Don O’Leary, Vice-President (finance, administration, and risk) for the university. “These donations will help our local health care workers continue to provide care for those in need.”

The school says plans are in place to provide disinfectant wipes, nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, isolation gowns and more.

The Ontario Veterinary College will also be donating ventilator equipment.