KITCHENER -- The University of Guelph has confirmed that one of the four people killed in a tragic shooting in Oshawa was a student at the school.

The release from the school came Saturday night following the incident on Friday morning.

On Sunday, police identified the four family members who were shot to death inside their home by an "uninvited" relative as 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children – 20-year-old Bradley, 15-year-old Adelaide, and 11-year-old Joseph.

Police said a 50-year-old woman, who neighbours identified as Loretta Traynor, the mother of the three children, is recovering in hospital after she was seriously injured in the attack.

A close family friend told CTV News on Saturday that the couple’s only surviving son, Sam, was away at university at the time of the shooting.

Bradley Traynor was a third-year bachelor of commerce student at the University of Guelph and working towards a major in management economics and finance.

He was also a member of U of G’s model United Nations club and was their director of financial relations.

"This is devastating news and a shocking tragedy that touches and affects us all,” said university president Charlotte Yates in the release. “Bradley's future was full of promise and possibilities and our campus community is mourning this tragic loss.

“We send heartfelt sympathy to Bradley's surviving family members, to his classmates and instructors at the University of Guelph, to his friends and to the Oshawa community and all those who knew him and his family."

The university is encouraging staff and students who are affected by the tragedy to use supports like counselling which is available through the school.