University of Guelph confirms end of pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors have taken down their encampment at the University of Guelph.

In a media release issued Tuesday, the school confirmed “the encampment has voluntarily disbanded and vacated U of G property.”

“We are pleased there has been a peaceful end to the encampment and welcome the restoration of Branion Plaza as a space that can be used by our entire community,” a statement from the university read.

Agreement to leave

Protestors were officially asked to clear the encampment by July 7. If they refused, the university said it would pursue legal action.

The protestors initially balked at the short-notice deadline, calling it “unrealistic.”

The university followed through with its promise and a Notice of Trespass was delivered to protestors the following day.

“If the encampment does not disband and vacate Branion Plaza immediately, the university will seek an injunction order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice,” a statement from the school read.

Hours later, protestors announced their plan to leave by 9 a.m. on July 15.

U of G’s response

The university said it will be following through with its promise to protestors and reviewing the management of their endowment portfolio.

They also acknowledged the challenges they continue to face on campus.

“The Israel-Hamas conflict continues to cause tremendous harm and suffering. This war and the resulting humanitarian crisis also continue to be divisive within our community. U of G is grappling with increasing reports of antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia. We remain focused on responding to these concerns and building upon our supports and resources for our community members.”