Uncontested elections to see four of seven Wellington County mayors acclaimed

Over half of the mayors in Wellington County are expected to be acclaimed after the nomination deadline closed with four of the seven mayoral seats going uncontested in the upcoming election.

The nomination deadline to register to run in the October election closed on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

According to the seven individual municipality municipal election candidate lists, Dave Turton is running unopposed for Mayor of the Township of Minto, Incumbent Gregg Davidson is running unopposed for Mayor of the Township of Mapleton, Mayor of Guelph/Eramosa Christopher White is running unopposed and Township of Puslinch incumbent James Seeley is also running unopposed.

Additionally, there will be no incumbent mayor running in two municipalities in Wellington County.

Township of Erin Mayor Allan Alls will not be running in the municipal election. Candidates Rob Smith and Michael Dehn have filed papers to run.

Township of Centre Wellington Mayor Kelly Linton is not running. The mayoral race instead will see Neil Dunsmore, Shawn Watters and Bob Foster as candidates.

Township of Wellington North Incumbent Andy Lennox is running again for the mayoral position, with Dan Yake the lone challenger.

The municipalities will certify the nominations lists in the coming days.