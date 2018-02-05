

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Waterloo Regional Police say the two met early Thursday morning, after the woman requested an Uber driver.

According to police, the woman was taken to her desired location in Waterloo and then sexually assaulted. She was able to break free, and was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the case. He is facing charges including sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Calling the incident "deeply upsetting", an Uber spokesperson says the man's access to the Uber app has been removed and the company has provided information to police to assist their investigation.