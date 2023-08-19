U13 Waterloo softball team sports 65-0 record, heading to P.E.I. for championships

The U13 Waterloo Gold Ghosts have batted their way to a 65-0 record and are heading to Prince Edward Island for a chance to be named one of the best teams in the country.

The twelve young ladies began training for their season last October and have sported the undefeated status since their first games in May.

“The official opening was Mother’s Day weekend in May and then we’ve been playing right through since then,” said head coach Angela Howard. “At this point, not to jinx us, but we’re 65-0. So a tremendous record for these young ladies and we’re hoping to carry through.”

With the record putting a target on their back for other teams, Howard says the girls have been handling their emotions well on the diamond.

“I think there’s always pressure. More pressure they put on themselves, obviously to do well. They just want to perform and do well. It has been wonderful to see how well they have handled this,” she said.

As for the parents of the girls, their nerves have been harder to calm.

“It’s very exciting but very nerve-racking at the same time because we’ve been undefeated all season,” said Tania Ryan, a mother of one of the players. “We’ve all been worried that we might lose a game but the girls have pulled through. They work great as a team together. I don’t think one shines - I think they all work together.”

Up next for the Ghosts, they’re taking a trip out east in hopes of maintaining their record at the Eastern Canadian Softball Championships.

“I think these girls are taking it in stride,” said Howard. “I think they’re extremely excited, not only to go out and play in P.E.I, but to be with their friends out there and have a great end to a terrific season.”

TEAM SUPPORT

While the girls have no problem meshing on the field, spectators have also noticed an undeniable bond off the diamond.

“It went from players to family,” said Lesley Delion, another mother of an athlete.

“We’ve gotten really close,” said player Mia George. “We always have so much energy on the bench and everyone just makes everyone laugh. We always pick each other up.”

For head coach Howard, it’s much bigger than just the sport of softball.

“I think it’s really important that yes, we’re here for softball and we’re here to develop these young ladies, but I like to develop them off the field too as far as being good humans and knowing how to win and lose effectively,” she said. “They’ve just done so spectacular and worked so well together. We’re very blessed to have this great group together.”

FUNDRAISING

As the team prepares to travel for the championship tournament, the girls have been fundraising to help cover costs.

“We would certainly appreciate any financial assistance because it’s a big task to head with twelve girls and their families out to P.E.I.,” said Howard. “We’ve been out at a couple stops, fundraising at Zehrs and also we’re running 50/50 draws.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for the team.