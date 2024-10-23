U.S. citizens in Canada call upcoming presidential election 'the most important'

U.S. citizens living in Canada can vote in the next United States presidential election.

It depends on the state they’re from, but the majority of voting overseas is done by mail.

"If they don't vote, they can't complain," said Georganne Burke, chapter lead of Republicans Overseas in Canada.

Voting is open to those abroad now. The Grand River Chapter of Democrats Abroad has 798 members and said they're all worried about the future of the U.S.

"They feel very strongly about all of these issues in this election. In my opinion, it's the most important election of my lifetime," Tim Flannery, chapter chair of the Grand River Democrats Abroad said.

Florida requires someone in Canada to register as a mail-in voter, then that citizen can no longer vote in person. But Burke said historically, not a lot of those eligible do it.

"Only 8 per cent turnout from voters from Americans living overseas. In Canada, there's 600,000 plus Americans living in this country and only 8 per cent, roughly 8 per cent of them vote," Burke said.

Burke said this is a chance for these citizens to have a say on what happens in the U.S.

"Most Americans look at a few things. They want to know the relationship between the country that they live in and the U.S. and they want to know about tax issues. You know, how am I going to be taxed? You know, is the U.S. going to ding me because I'm living outside," Burke said.

"If they've got families still living in the U.S., they're concerned about everything that has to do with the U.S.," Burke said.

Flannery said for years, voter turnout amongst Democrats abroad was lackluster, but he's already hearing of more planning to cast a ballot this time.

"It was large in 2016. It was larger in 2020, with Biden versus Trump. Now, it's off the charts. Who knows where this is going?" Flannery said.

As for political stripe amongst voters living in Canada, Burke said Democrats tend to outnumber Republicans three to one, but she encourages anyone who is eligible to have their say.

"There's a very few obligations citizens have. This is not only a right, but it's an obligation to cast your vote. I encourage people to do it, regardless of party," Burke said.