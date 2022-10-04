U of G Student upset over lack of transparency after cyber breach

In early September, the University of Guelph told students about what they are calling a disruption to the IT system.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario confirmed to CTV News that they are investigating.

"The University of Guelph notified our office of a breach related to a cyberattack on September 19, 2022," the Commissioner of Ontario said.

The school itself has declined any comment since the incident happened and has not confirmed if any data has been stolen.

Third year software engineering student Ayden Panhuyzen described the lack of transparency as being hypocritical.

“You can even see our own professors doing interviews with news, talking about other companies that have been breached and like how there's such a need to be transparent, but like not getting that here definitely,” Panhuyzen said in terms of receiving little information.

Feeling disappointed, Panhuyzen added: "It's something we focused on in our studies, cyber security and how to respond to breaches,” yet he says his school is not responding the same way he was taught to.

He and thousands of other students received, “like almost 10 emails or something about it,” he said. Yet none of the emails explained what happened.

“An IT incident could be someone tripping over a cord and like unplugging everything by accident or it could be, you know, someone hacking and taking a lot of data.”

Panhuyzen says he reached out to the school's IT Department and Public Relations office multiple times but was given no information.

He argues that if students' personal information is at risk, students should have a right to know.

“The university itself has government ID, bank account details for like paying tuition. My social insurance number, they'd have,” he added.

Panhuyzen shared concern for others students including international and those with disabilities who also share very private information with their institutions.

The University is posting updates in regards to the incident on their website.

HOW POST-SECONDARY CYBER INCIDENTS COULD IMPACT ENROLMENT

A recent survey completed by Angus Reid, on behalf of ISA Cybersecurity in late September asked 353 post-secondary students across the country their thoughts on cyber security.

More than three-quarters, 76 per cent, said they are concerned about cyber safety.

The majority of respondents, 79 per cent, felt their school should be responsible for protecting them from cyber-attacks.

Nearly half of the students surveyed, 46 per cent, said it would influence their decision to attend a university or college if the school was known to have experienced a data breach or had a reputation for weak cybersecurity.

Almost half, 44 per cent, of respondents, said they believe their school doesn’t provide enough training and resources to them to help ensure personal information is protected