KITCHENER -- Two women who allegedly switched seats after a minor crash in a Guelph parking lot on Friday evening have both been charged with impaired driving.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue East around 7:30 p.m. According to police, a vehicle was reversing into a spot when it collided with another vehicle.

The woman driving the vehicle denied being involved in the crash, before switching seats with her friend and leaving the scene, police said in a news release.

Officials said they were able to track down the vehicle shortly after and police determined the woman in the passenger seat was driving when the collision occurred. According to police, both women "were showing signs of impairment" and were arrested. A breath test showed they both had more than the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.

The two 29-year-old women, both from Guelph, were charged with impaired driving and lost their licences for 90 days. The vehicle was also impounded for one week.

They're both scheduled to appear in court on May 25.