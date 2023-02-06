Two vehicles stolen from Kitchener business parking lot after break-and-enter: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating after they say suspects broke into a Kitchener business, stole keys to vehicles and fled the scene in possession of two vehicles.

According to a news release, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, two suspects gained access to a business in the area of Centennial Court and Victoria Street North by breaking a glass window.

Police said the suspects then stole keys to vehicles in the parking lot before fleeing in possession of a Ford F-150 and a BMW 650i sedan.

Police were notified when employees returned to the business Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.