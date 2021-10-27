Two vehicle collision closes section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge
A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Wednesday night. (CTV Kitchener)
Cambridge -
A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Wednesday night.
Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8 p.m.
A police spokesperson said "several individuals" were transported to hospital.
Kossuth Road is closed between Cober and Speedsville Roads. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Police said the road was expected to be closed for "a significant period of time."
This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.