Two vehicle collision closes section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge

Cambridge -

A two-vehicle collision closed a section of Kossuth Road in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision around 8 p.m.

A police spokesperson said "several individuals" were transported to hospital.

Kossuth Road is closed between Cober and Speedsville Roads. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police said the road was expected to be closed for "a significant period of time."

ROAD CLOSURE:

Currently on scene for a motor vehicle collision on Kossuth Road in Woolwich Township.



Kossuth will be closed between Cober Road and Speedsville Road. Please avoid the area.



More information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/D8N314XlsE — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 28, 2021

This is a developing story. More information will be added when available.