KITCHENER -- Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township.

Police responded to the intersection of Puddicombe Road and Bridge Street at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release, an 89-year-old man was heading west on Bridge in an SUV when the vehicle entered the intersection at Puddicombe and was hit by another vehicle which was headed north.

Two people became trapped inside the vehicles and had to be freed by the fire department.

In the release, officials said that the intersection had stop signs going east-west on Bridge.

The 89-year-old man, who is from Kitchener, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. Another person, a 55-year-old man from Oxford County, was taken to Hamilton.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.