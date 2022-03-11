Two people sentenced in relation to Six Nations triple homicide
Two people who pleaded guilty to charges related to a triple homicide on Six Nations of the Grand River Territory have now been sentenced.
The bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter, and Michael Jamieson were found in a truck near Oneida Nation of the Thames in November of 2018.
Nicholas Shipman, who was originally charged with three counts of second degree murder, pleaded guilty to three counts of manslaughter. He has received a sentence of 18 years.
Jamie Beaver, who was originally charged with one count of second degree murder in Miller's death, pleaded guilty to aggravated assaulted. She was sentenced to time served and a three year peace bond.
The trial of Thomas Bomberry, who was charged with second degree murder in two of the deaths, began in Hamilton last month. It was forced to be put on pause as Bomberry looks for a new lawyer.
