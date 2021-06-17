Advertisement
Two people hospitalized after crash at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line
Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 8:47PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 6:28AM EDT
Share:
WATERLOO -- Two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a collision involving four vehicles at Erbs Road and Wilmot Line Thursday evening, police say.
Waterloo regional police were using a remote piloted vehicle in the area, near the Waterloo-Wilmot boundary, to assist in the investigation.
Erbs Road remained closed at the crash scene with traffic being turned around.
Witnesses say the collision happened just after 6 p.m., adding first responders could be seen using extrication equipment on one of the vehicles.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
RELATED IMAGES