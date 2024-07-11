KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two people charged with stunt driving in Cambridge

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Two drivers have been charged after police said they were speeding in the Kossuth Road area of Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted two vehicles barrelling along the road at almost twice the speed limit.

    Police said one driver was allegedly travelling at 146 km/hr while the other was clocked at 150 km/hr. The road is an 80 km/hr zone.

    The 20-year-old drivers from Kitchener know each other and had G2 licences. Both licences have been suspended for 30 days and their vehicles have been seized for 14 days.

    The drivers have been charged with stunt driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump

    In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News