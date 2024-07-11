Two people charged with stunt driving in Cambridge

Two drivers have been charged after police said they were speeding in the Kossuth Road area of Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted two vehicles barrelling along the road at almost twice the speed limit.

Police said one driver was allegedly travelling at 146 km/hr while the other was clocked at 150 km/hr. The road is an 80 km/hr zone.

The 20-year-old drivers from Kitchener know each other and had G2 licences. Both licences have been suspended for 30 days and their vehicles have been seized for 14 days.

The drivers have been charged with stunt driving.