KITCHENER -- Meth and an airsoft handgun were seized by Waterloo Regional Police on Tuesday.

Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by a known suspended driver near Chandler Drive in Kitchener.

Officials say a 42-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and that is when they seized the drugs and gun.

A 26-year-old from Kitchener was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon.