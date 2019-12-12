Two people arrested leading to meth and airsoft gun seizure
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 9:56AM EST
KITCHENER -- Meth and an airsoft handgun were seized by Waterloo Regional Police on Tuesday.
Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by a known suspended driver near Chandler Drive in Kitchener.
Officials say a 42-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and that is when they seized the drugs and gun.
A 26-year-old from Kitchener was a passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and is facing several charges including carrying a concealed weapon.
