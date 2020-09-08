KITCHENER -- The OPP have arrested two more people protesting at a housing site in Caledonia.

There are two court injunctions currently in place that prohibit people from protesting at the McKenzie Meadows development site.

Police say a 35-year-old from Hamilton was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with mischief, disobeying a court order and failing to comply with a release order. They also arrested a 36-year-old from London, who was charged with mischief and disobeying a court order. The OPP said the arrests happened off-site.

A total of 20 people have been arrested in relation to the protest. Police say there have been 21 arrests in total, because one person returned to the site.

The first arrests were made on Aug. 5, when nine people were arrested. The first court injunction was delivered to protesters on July 31.

Two people from Guelph were arrested on Saturday. An Indigenous journalist and a university researcher are also facing charges after joining the site.

Officials say anyone failing to comply with a court order could face criminal charges. They also said the OPP is "committed to the freedom of the press and respects the important role the media has in the community."

The Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia was closed for three weeks in response to the protest. It opened again before the end of August.

Police say the Highway Traffic Safety Act authorizes towing and impounding vehicles.

The protesters have been at the site for more than 50 days.