KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two men stole around $20,000 in merchandise from a store in Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the business on Ottawa Street South around 11 a.m. According to police, two men went into the store while brandishing a weapon and stole approximately $20,000 in merchandise.

Officials say they fled the area in a white Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.