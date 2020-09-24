Advertisement
Two men steal approximately $20K worth of merchandise from Kitchener store, police say
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 4:36PM EDT
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say two men stole around $20,000 in merchandise from a store in Kitchener on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the business on Ottawa Street South around 11 a.m. According to police, two men went into the store while brandishing a weapon and stole approximately $20,000 in merchandise.
Officials say they fled the area in a white Nissan Murano.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.