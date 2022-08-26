Two males being sought after reported assault in Kitchener park

A reported assault in Kitchener's Victoria Park has police looking for two suspects.

Regional police were first called to the area of Gaukel and King Streets around 5:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of an injured man.

A 33-year-old man was attacked by two males at the nearby park, according to officials.

He suffered serious injuries, was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.