Two investigations are underway at the scene of Wednesday’s home explosion in Kitchener’s Forest Heights neighbourhood.

Emergency responders were called to 56 Sprucedale Crescent, near Highland Road West and Westheights Drive, at approximately 8:10 a.m. Wednesday after a home exploded.

Officials say the first investigation will be into the death of Sprucdale Crescent resident Edra Hann, who was killed in the deadly blast.

Waterloo Regional Police announced Thursday afternoon that the death of Edra Haan is the result of a homicide.

Edra was found dead in the backyard, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service and her death has been deemed a homicide by the Coroner’s Office.

Family members say Edra lived in the home with her 58-year-old husband Udo Haan, who airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are waiting for Udo to get better before questioning him in relation to the incident.

Officials say the second investigation will be to determine the cause of the blast.

Over 30 firefighters were on scene fighting the flames in the home that suffered the explosion and the two adjacent houses, as well.

Since then 16 homes have been evacuated and the Red Cross was called in.

Kitchener’s Deputy Fire Chief Rob Martin said in a press conference Thursday it is still too soon to speculate on what caused the blast, though investigators say there has been "some progress." Ground testing and infrastructure testing indicate no gas leaks.

Officials note however, that they have yet to test the actual house before ruling out a gas leak as the cause.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office says they are “delayering” the outside perimeter of the scene Friday to gather evidence for both the blast and the homicide investigation.

The investigation is now a joint effort between Waterloo Reginal Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.