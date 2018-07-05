

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 50 at Seventh Line, near Rockwood on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say two sports utility vehicles collided at the intersection.

One driver, a 73-year-old man, was transported to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 60-year-old man, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Police had closed the road for several hours.