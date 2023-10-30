KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia

    Police cruisers at the scene of a deadly crash near Caledonia on Oct. 29, 2023. (David Ritchie) Police cruisers at the scene of a deadly crash near Caledonia on Oct. 29, 2023. (David Ritchie)

    Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene on Fourth Line near Highway 6 around 10 p.m. Sunday.

    OPP say they found a pickup truck on fire and a sedan in the ditch when they arrived.

    A 51-year-old from Ohsweken and a 36-year-old from Hagersville, the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

    The crash is under investigation by Six Nations Police and Haldimand OPP.

