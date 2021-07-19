KITCHENER -- Two males have been arrested and one male is in hospital following a disturbance on Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener, Waterloo regional police say.

In a tweet around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police said to expect increased presence in the area through the evening as officials investigate reports of a disturbance.

Just after 7 p.m., Waterloo regional police posted an update saying two males have been arrested in connection with the incident and one male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There's no concern for public safety, police say.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.