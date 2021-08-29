Trudeau met with another protest at campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont.

KITCHENER -

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau stopped in Cambridge, Ont. and was met with another crowd of protesters.

During the Sunday afternoon event, chants of “lock him up”, airhorn sirens, and banging on garbage dumpsters could be heard over top of Trudeau’s announcement regarding reducing carbon emissions, which includes a $5,000 rebate on zero-emission vehicles.

This protest is extremely loud, some banging on garbage dumpsters, others with airhorn sirens. It is clearly distracting the speakers — local MP Brian May, Chrystia Freeland and Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/BNoy3Hy36S — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021

Protestors chanting “Lock him up / F*ck him up.” pic.twitter.com/XzfPhGrEPH — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021

On Friday, a Trudeau campaign event had to be cancelled after police said raucous protesters posed a security threat.

Both Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have denounced the protesters from Friday.

Trudeau took Saturday off of the campaign trail following the cancelled event.

The notion that these protestors are not anti-vax is not grounded in reality. pic.twitter.com/BhoE0Dtdqc — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021

Colleague @Travisdhanraj heard a protestor hurl a racial slur at a Black member of the protective detail. Trudeau denounces the racism, says Canadians will be not we intimidated by threats. “We double down.” pic.twitter.com/TANh7mb1Ws — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021

This is a new one. Liberal campaign media bus headed to the airport has slowed to about 40kms because it appears we are being followed by some of the protestors from the event in Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/AJoqB5qrGD — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) August 29, 2021

With files from CTV News’ Glen McGregor