Police say the actions of a transport truck driver may have saved the life of the driver of an SUV during a serious collision in Norfolk County on Friday evening.

According to the OPP, the crash happened along County Road 24, between County Road 19 West and Concession 5 of Townsend at around 6:00 p.m.

Constable Ed Sanchuk says the initial investigation found that the southbound SUV crossed the centre line of the road, and the northbound transport truck driver swerved to avoid it, leaving the transport truck jackknifed in the ditch and the severely- damaged SUV on the shoulder.

The SUV driver has serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

“Officers are surprised that we’re not dealing with a fatal motor vehicle collision here”, Const. Sanchuk said.

“Obviously seat belts come into play here”, he added.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital as a precaution, Sanchuk noted.

“Kudos to that professional truck driver; I can guarantee you that if this would’ve been right head-on, we’d be notifying family and friends”, he added.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation late Friday evening.

The collision prompted the closure of County Road 24 while crews investigated at the scene.