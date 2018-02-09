

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man killed when his delivery truck collided with a passenger train was in the area on business, police say.

“He worked in the local area and was making a delivery on that road,” Waterloo Regional Police Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger said Friday.

“It appears the vehicle did not stop for the railway crossing and was struck by the train.”

The crossing on Wurster Place near Breslau is not controlled by any lights or barriers. There is a stop sign on each side of the crossing.

The truck driver was identified Friday as Vanja Medic, a 31-year-old man. Relatives describe Medic as a “loving son, brother, nephew and uncle who loved life, people and work.”

No injuries were reported to any of the Via Rail workers or the 54 passengers aboard the train. The train was held at the site for almost nine hours before it was taken to the Kitchener train station for its passengers to be let off.

“Because of the geographic location – it was kind of in the middle of a concession – there was no easy way to deal with them from Via Rail’s end of things,” Hinsperger said.

“Overall, from the sound of it, the passengers were very understanding.”

Both the train and the truck were significantly damaged. The collision also caused issues for commuters, with no afternoon GO trains going west of Georgetown.

The train remained outside the Kitchener station Friday morning.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision. A TSB spokesperson says the investigation may take up to six months.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy