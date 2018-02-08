

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Thursday when a train and a delivery truck collided east of Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Wurster Place, a dead-end street about five kilometres outside Breslau. There is a stop sign at the rail crossing, but no rail gate or lights.

The driver of the truck, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified publicly.

Via Rail says the train was one of theirs and was travelling between Toronto and London with 54 passengers on board. The company says none of its passengers or employees were injured. The train was held at the scene through the afternoon, with all of its passengers remaining on-board.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The rail line where the collision occurred is normally used by Via and GO commuter trains. Metrolinx said that all GO train service would end at Georgetown Thursday evening, with buses used to take passengers to Guelph and Kitchener.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy