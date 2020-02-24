KITCHENER -- The trial of Joshua Hannaford is nearing its end.

The 31-year-old man is accused of breaking and entering as well as stealing a van and guns in March 2018 when he was reportedly shot by Waterloo Regional Police in pursuit.

Final crown witnesses took to the stand in the courtroom on Monday.

OPP Cnst. Brandon Bedard told the judge that he was the first officer to arrive on scene moments after Hannaford was shot.

Court heard that several police, including from Hamilton, were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 401 and Homer Watson Boulevard for a suspect with a stolen van, rifles, and ammunition.

Bedard says he heard an officer over the radio say, “show me your hands” before hearing three to four successive gunshots moments later.

The provincial officer recounted arriving on scene and running across six lanes of the highway to help a regional officer with a suspect in the ditch area. He noted that the suspect was shot in the leg and handcuffed.

Cnst. Chris O’Neill of WRPS testified that he read Hannaford is rights and told him he was under arrested after he was placed in an ambulance.

He adds that he accompanied Hannaford when he was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.