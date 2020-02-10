KITCHENER -- The trial has begun for a 31-year-old man who was shot by an officer during a police pursuit.

Joshua Hannaford is charged with stealing a van and two rifles from a home in the Hamilton area back in March of 2018.

He's facing a total of six charges in connection to the incident:

Possession of a stolen car

Driving while disqualified

Possession of firearms while prohibited

Possession of two stolen firearms

Breach probation

Driving from officers during police pursuit

Police officers found the vehicle in Cambridge, which, court heard, is where the shooting happened.

Hannaford was shot in the thigh. At Monday's court appearance, he was sitting in a wheelchair.

His trial is expected to last a couple of weeks. The officer who shot Hannaford, Sgt. Richard Dorling, was charged with attempted murder by the Special Investigations Unit.

A preliminary hearing is set for the case against Dorling.



Sgt. Richard Dorling is seen in this undated image.