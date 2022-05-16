Trial of brothers accused of killing Nick Tanti starts in Guelph

The trial of two brothers accused of killing Nick Tanti opened in Guelph Monday.

Tanti, 27, was stabbed during a confrontation outside a downtown Guelph bar on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. on February 29, 2020.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Aidan and Angus Kee were initially both facing first-degree murder charges at the time of Tanti’s death.

Those charges have now changed.

Aidan is now on trial for second-degree murder. Angus is on trial for manslaughter and accessory after the fact.

Angus was granted $75,000 bail in May, 2020.

When Aidan was granted bail for $104,000 in July, 2020, protesters rallied outside the Guelph courthouse.

Tanti’s mother spoke to CTV News at the time, expressing her frustration that the two accused in her son’s death were released on bail while awaiting trial.

"Why does he have freedom?" said Sharon Tanti. "My son has no freedom.”

"I’m appalled by what’s going on here. I’m just absolutely disgusted with our system."

Defence lawyer Ari Goldkind, who is not involved in the case, previously told CTV News those circumstances – where someone is charged with first-degree murder and granted bail – are extremely rare.

This story will be updated with information from day one of the trial later today.