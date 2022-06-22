Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office

Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office

Long line-up outside the passport office in downtown Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Long line-up outside the passport office in downtown Kitchener. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver