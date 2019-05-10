Featured
Trailer fire at city hall considered suspicious
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a trailer fire at the Waterloo City Hall parking lot. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 7:01AM EDT
A fire in the parking lot of Waterloo City Hall is under investigation.
Waterloo Regional Police say they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about a utility trailer burning in the parking lot.
Waterloo Fire arrived and put out the flames.
The trailer was completely destroyed.
An early damage estimate pegs the cost at $10,000.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire is considered suspicious.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to get in contact.