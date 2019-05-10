

CTV Kitchener





A fire in the parking lot of Waterloo City Hall is under investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received a call around 3:45 a.m. about a utility trailer burning in the parking lot.

Waterloo Fire arrived and put out the flames.

The trailer was completely destroyed.

An early damage estimate pegs the cost at $10,000.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire is considered suspicious.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking anyone with information to get in contact.