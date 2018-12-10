

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle crashed sent a traffic light to the ground, scattering pieces across a busy road.

Police were called to the scene in Cambridge at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They said a car was travelling northbound on Hespeler Road attempting to turn left onto Dunbar Road.

A southbound pickup truck collided with it, sending the pickup truck into a light post, which fell onto the road.

Two Cambridge men suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police said charges were pending.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s traffic unit or Crime Stoppers.