Essex County OPP officers laid more than 160 charges over the Civic Holiday weekend.

This was part of a province-wide traffic enforcement initiative.

It ran from August 2 to August 5, with a focus on drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles.

Here are the charges included in the four-day initiative:

  • 79 speeding
  • 9 failing to move over for emergency vehicle
  • 8 other moving violations
  • 2 stunt driving
  • 1 seatbelt
  • 2 distracted driving
  • 38 other Highway Traffic Act charges
  • 11 compulsory automobile insurance act charges
  • 4 marine offences
  • 5 other provincial statute offences
  • 5 narcotics offences