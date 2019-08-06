Featured
Traffic initiative sees more than 160 charges laid over Civic Holiday weekend
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:05PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:07PM EDT
Essex County OPP officers laid more than 160 charges over the Civic Holiday weekend.
This was part of a province-wide traffic enforcement initiative.
It ran from August 2 to August 5, with a focus on drivers who fail to move over for emergency vehicles.
Here are the charges included in the four-day initiative:
- 79 speeding
- 9 failing to move over for emergency vehicle
- 8 other moving violations
- 2 stunt driving
- 1 seatbelt
- 2 distracted driving
- 38 other Highway Traffic Act charges
- 11 compulsory automobile insurance act charges
- 4 marine offences
- 5 other provincial statute offences
- 5 narcotics offences