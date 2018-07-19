Featured
Tractor-trailer collides with vehicle, one seriously injured
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Wellington Road 7. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 2:25PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Wellington Road 7, north of Elora.
A tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle were involved.
Traffic was delayed on the two-lane road as police, paramedics and cleanup crews were on-scene.
There was no word on the cause of the crash.