KITCHENER -- A tractor caught fire in a field in Puslinch Township on Sunday evening.

Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene on Forestell Road just before 9 p.m.

The call came in as a farm machinery fire, according to a tweet by Guelph Fire Calls.

Fire - Farm Machinery - FORESTELL RD, PUSLINCH TWP — Guelph Fire Calls (@GuelphFireCalls) June 15, 2020

Officials say the fire was quickly put out by 12 crew members.

One pump, two tankers and the rescue was used to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.