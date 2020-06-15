Advertisement
Tractor catches fire in Puslinch field
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, June 15, 2020 6:37AM EDT
(Photo/Jeff Turner)
KITCHENER -- A tractor caught fire in a field in Puslinch Township on Sunday evening.
Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene on Forestell Road just before 9 p.m.
The call came in as a farm machinery fire, according to a tweet by Guelph Fire Calls.
Officials say the fire was quickly put out by 12 crew members.
One pump, two tankers and the rescue was used to put out the flames.
No one was injured in the fire.