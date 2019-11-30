KITCHENER -- The return of an annual Christmas-time program is turning parking violations into donations.

‘Toys for Tickets’ is set to return to the city of Cambridge from Dec. 1-14.

The program lets anyone pay off parking tickets received during this time with a toy donation of equal or greater value.

The toys collected will be included in the Cambridge Professional Firefighters’ Association’s annual Christmas Basket Fund charity and given to local families in need.

People can bring their parking ticket, a new and unwrapped toy, as well as the receipt for the gift to the Service Cambridge counter at City Hall on 50 Dickson Street.

Tickets received for parking in accessible spots are not eligible for the program.