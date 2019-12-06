KITCHENER -- A Toronto-based cannabis company is expanding operations with a new Kitchener location.

Supreme Cannabis is setting up shop on Hollinger Crescent in the Bridgeport neighbourhood.

The 107,000 square foot building is being turned into a processing facility.

The site will function as the manufacturing and packaging centre for all of the company's brands, as well as third party cultivators.

Supreme Cannabis has already started working on the facility while it waits for approval from Health Canada.

The company says it will be operating next year and is looking to hire locally.