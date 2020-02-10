STRATFORD -- In 2012 the idea to update the Tom Patterson theatre was included in the Stratford Festival’s strategic plan.

Eight years later, the building is on the brink of completion after undergoing one of the most expensive renovations in the Festival’s history.

“I can’t wait for people to see this. I can’t wait to share it with people,” Anita Gaffney ecstatically told us while standing on the newly built stage.

According to her, a lot of time and research went into the redesign.

“We did a lot of travel to different countries to see what was emerging in theatre buildings and how people were using cultural centres,” she said.

Around 2015 staff began seriously looking at renovating the theatre.

They eventually chose an architect through a competition, being sure to include important criteria.

“Absolutely number one was that [the stage] was recreated,” Gaffney assured.

The Festival says they wanted to show off the beautiful landscape surrounding the theatre so a design with large glass windows from floor to ceiling certainly had an advantage.

The functionality of the building was important as well.

Lounge areas, bars and patios have been incorporated into the design to help patrons feel more comfortable.

“The show is absolutely at the centre but people want to come and linger. They want to gather before the show. They want to have a place where they can sit and talk about the show after,” Gaffney explained.

After a year of construction the building is nearing completion and staff are getting excited.

“Everytime I come in now I see something that is a little more finished and a little more real,” says Gaffney.

Rehearsals begin in March, followed by the first show preview on May 6 when Richard the Third will be performed.