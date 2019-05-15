

Heather Trim, CTV Kitchener





Try our flavour-packed vegetarian dinner bowl bursting with loads of vegetables and finished with soy sesame dressing.

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 27 minutes

Serves 4

1 cup (250 mL) rice

1/4 cup (50 mL) sodium-reduced soy sauce

2 tbsp (25 mL) brown sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) grated fresh gingerroot

2 tbsp (25 mL) seasoned rice vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pkg (350 g) Ontario Tofu, extra-firm, drained and cut into bite-size pieces

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed, cut into 2-inch (5 cm) pieces

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) julienned Ontario Carrots

1 pkg (227 g) Ontario Mushrooms, sliced

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Microgreens

1 tsp (5 mL) sesame oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) sesame seeds, toasted

Cook rice according to package directions.

In small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, ginger, vinegar and garlic. Place

1/4 cup (50 mL) of the marinade in resealable plastic bag. Add tofu and let stand 10 minutes. Reserve remaining marinade.

In large nonstick skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium heat. Remove tofu from marinade; discard marinade. Add tofu; cook 5 minutes or until golden brown on all sides. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm. Add mushrooms to skillet, cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened.

Meanwhile, place carrots in steamer basket over saucepan of simmering water for 4 minutes or until slightly softened. Push to one side; add asparagus to other side. Steam for 3 minutes or until tender. Set aside.

Divide rice among bowls. Top with tofu, asparagus, carrots, mushrooms, red pepper and microgreens. Stir together reserved marinade with sesame oil. Drizzle over vegetables; sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 24 grams

FAT: 14 grams

CARBOHYDRATE 64 grams

CALORIES: 475

FIBRE: 6 grams

SODIUM: 575 mg