An 18-month-old boy was hit by a vehicle in St. Clements just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The child was taken to Grand River Hospital before being airlifted to the Hamilton General by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Police say it’s believed the father may have hit the boy.

Traffic spent hours at the court in St. Clemens today, reconstructing the events that led to the incident.

The child suffered head trauma, and on Monday officials confirmed he was in good condition.